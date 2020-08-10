To the editor:
I have tried to keep my opinion to myself as I read this paper and roll my eyes.
The Letters to the Editor appear to be from concerned citizens stating that Sandy Newsome is running a smear campaign and Nina Webber is running a clean campaign and is being falsely accused by Representative Newsome. I do not live in their district so will not be voting for either party – I happen to know that they authors of the aforementioned letters do not live in their district either so I feel free to weigh in.
Nina Webber began running a smear campaign when she put up the billboard on Big Horn Avenue that I pass daily – until then I had never heard of Nina. In Vince Vanata’s letter on July 23 he stated that he “find’s it appalling when a candidate for office runs out of good things to say about themselves they switch to saying bad things about their opposition” when talking about Sandy Newsome. Whether Newsome did this or not is for the voter to decide.
If I lived in their district it’s something I would look into and if it’s true would be grateful to Sandy for sharing the information. If you’re watching the ads, you’ll notice that Webber is doing the same thing beginning with this title in bold letters: Sandy Newsome Killed Your Air Med Evacuation Company. Again, something I’d check into – it’s a stretch in thinking she did it alone but the way the vicious ad reads she did it single handedly.
Good luck to those who live in HD24.
(s) Diana Parker
Powell
(2) comments
Dear Diana, I especially like the part of your letter wherein you admit not residing in HD24. I'm so happy your House District has perfect candidates so you can spend your valuable time criticizing one of ours. Sadly, like every other Newsome supporter you cannot articulate any reason to vote for her based on her record. By the way, if you're going to quote someone, please be accurate. Vince Vanata knows the word finds is not possessive and therefore doesn't require an apostrophe.
I think what killed your air medevac company may have had more to do with charging the victim $ 55,000 for an ambulance call. The gall of the helicopter cabal cannot be understated.
