It’s the season for shopping, and this year, we think there are even more reasons to shop locally.
For one, our local businesses need our support every offseason when there are few tourists to rely on. This year, with the hit the pandemic and closures have levied on businesses, local support is now needed even more. While we have focused on some Cody businesses that have received hundreds of thousands in CARES Act funding, there were many smaller business that also received funds, displaying just how much they lost this year.
It’s good the federal government has provided support, but local consumers should be at the forefront, stepping up to help neighbors.
Also, with COVID-19 still front and center around the region, it gives people even more reasons to stay local. Instead of going to the big city to jostle through crowds at big-box stores and possibly return to Cody with the virus, avoid the crowds and hopefully the virus by shopping locally.
If those aren’t reason enough, the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce is rewarding people who patronize Cody businesses.
Saturday’s Christmas celebration downtown was the kickoff of a couple of Chamber promotions during the season. During the Stay, Shop, Win promotion, which went through the weekend, people shopping around town were able to deposit receipts from their local business purchases in a drop box on the chamber’s front porch for a chance to win cash prizes.
National Small Business Saturday was also the start of the Button Bash promotion, with this year’s button including artwork from a local artist and costing $5 to purchase.
A limited number of buttons will have winning numbers that will grant the shopper a prize.
So, for whatever reason you want, please think first of our local businesses when you do your Christmas shopping.
Zac Taylor
