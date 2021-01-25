I am eager to inform you all that I had a recent bout with the coronavirus. I was able to easily beat the virus after a mere 10 days and returned to work where I had the pleasure of writing you this wonderful column that will surely prove wrong all those gloom-and-doom fear mongers.
First off, what a hoax. The only symptoms I had were from trouble breathing, complete loss of taste and smell, crippling fatigue and teeth-chattering chills.
I spent my week in isolation staying ultra-productive and efficient with my time, hardly missing a beat from my normal schedule. Here’s a recap; sorry comrade, you couldn’t keep me down.
Day 1: After canceling my many obligations and plans, I spent the day falling in and out of sleep while watching sports on TV. Much better than participating in them myself, of course.
Day 2: More sports followed by a crawling return to my bed where I attempt to read while bundled up under five layers of down comforters. Cozy.
Day 3: I spent most of the day figuring out how I can put my cat’s information down on a job application and remain honest yet vague enough to where the employer will actually call him in for an interview.
Day 4: I plan to work from home but after spending the night gasping for air after every tantalizingly short bit of sleep. I am forced to call in sick and receive some sick pay. My neighbor’s wonderful barking dog must have known and did his part to keep me in a nice insomniac-like state for the next day.
Day 5: Halfway done, no sweat. Well, figuratively of course, by this point my body was drenched in it.
Day 6: Methinks I should read some Hamlet perhaps?
Day 7: Spent the better part of the day texting every acquaintance I had in the past year and telling them I have COVID-19. Who needs in-person contact anyway?
Day 8: After attempting to take a walk around the block I come back feeling as if I’d run five miles.
Day 9: With still no sense of taste or smell, I have all the delectable textures that grilled cheese and soup offer to look forward to.
Day 10: I spent the day reviewing with my girlfriend proper social etiquette and norms in preparation for my re-emergence into society.
In case it wasn’t obvious already, sarcasm was employed heavily throughout this column. Getting COVID-19 was not an enjoyable experience and I would implore everyone reading to try and avoid getting it if at all possible.
As someone in respectable health and of relatively young age, I was never “afraid” of getting the virus prior. My greatest “fear” was becoming quarantined and restricted from doing everything I pleased. I also had great concerns of unknowingly giving it to someone else in much weaker health condition, which it appears I may have avoided as I tested shortly after experiencing symptoms.
It was an interesting experience being home-bound, and it did provide me some valuable introspective opportunities. But there are probably better ways to experience this than by getting COVID-19 so mask up, use common sense, stay positive and test negative.
