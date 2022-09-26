So, as I’m recovering from my two broken arms, I’ve begun to think about going home.
Even the staff in this rehab facility has been asking when that might be.
Unbeknownst to me, I have been a patient longer than most folks here. I asked my occupational therapist about the usual length of stay, and he said it was about three weeks. No wonder everyone’s been asking; they’re not used to someone hanging around so darned long.
The folks with joint replacements and other ailments are typically gone in no time. But the lady with the broken arms? By the time I leave, I’ll have spent something like eight weeks here.
And how will I know when I can go home? Let’s just say that question has many moving parts – not the least of which, of course, my arms. First, the surgeon must confirm that my arms can bear weight. If approved, hopefully, this week, my therapy can include weight-training to strengthen my arms and using a walker to improve my walk – hence the name.
Next, I’ll take stock of exactly which of my ADLs (activities of daily living) are essential to master and which ones I can accomplish using adaptive equipment. As expected, I was a quick study with eating. At first, my arms were so painful that I could barely lift them; staffers were on deck to cut my food and feed me. It wasn’t long before I could handle it myself, however. Ask anyone: Food has always been that kind of motivation for me.
Other activities haven’t been so easy. For example, it’s possible my range of motion will always be a bit compromised, and that the long-handled comb and brush I recently ordered will serve me well for much longer than I think they will. On the other hand, perhaps my current hairdo with the back left untouched could be my new signature look.
Since balance, or lack thereof, is what landed me in the hospital in the first place, I can only shower sitting down. For the time being, my standing barefoot on a wet surface can only have one outcome, and it won’t be a good look for me, I’m sure. Thankfully, because of husband Carl’s own experiences with physical and occupational therapy due to his spinal cord injury, we already have adaptive equipment in place.
Our large, handicap shower sports grab bars, a shower wand and a sturdy bench – a very safe place to spiff up. The only question that remains is whether I’ll transfer to the bench from a wheelchair or a walker – at least at first.
After that, I have to figure out a way to dry my back. That may not be a big problem though, since I can always air dry, right?
Getting dressed remains a problem because I can’t reach behind me or very far overhead. I do have a fancy dressing stick but haven’t yet mastered it. For now, those new fall sweaters and jeans will have to wait in favor of baggy sweatpants and T-shirts.
On second thought, it might be easier to have Carl lend a hand with yanking pants up and tugging shirts down; surely, he can do that from his wheelchair.
We’ll have to see how that goes.
