As readers may recall, I’m a cat person.
I tried the whole dog thing once, but I suppose I just prefer a cat’s aloofness and uber-independence to the canine-neediness of dogs. As the saying goes, “Dogs have owners; cats have staff.”
Having a cat in the House household, however, wasn’t without its own adjustments. Growing up, we always had a cat – a furry feline who preferred to catch its 40-winks with one of us kids. Tucked in among the bedspread’s mound of folds and furrows, the cat snoozed and purred happily. There were even some clandestine, midnight capers with kids padding about the house to steal said cat and haul him to our own beds.
In husband Carl’s family, though, animals belonged outside – period. Still, after a few years of marriage, he’d come to accept a cat in the house, the latest being Jasper (RIP), a silky, long-haired, cream-colored cat. On more than one occasion, I caught Jasper-the-cat as a passenger on Carl’s power wheelchair. On others, Carl talked eye-to-eye with him as that cat sat on the stair railing post, lobbying for a scratch behind the ears.
Moreover, Carl is the one who provided our cat’s afternoon treats, shaking the bag and telling him to “run to the window,” which he happily obliged to nibble his kibble in the bay window – Jasper, not Carl.
And wasn’t it Carl who insisted we fill the cat’s water dish with filtered water from the refrigerator? He was positive that Jasper could detect chlorine from tap water – that the cat loved water like I love iced tea on a hot day. Carl is also the one who claimed that any food – treats, dry food or canned – must have shrimp as its main ingredient, or Jasper wouldn’t eat it.
Indeed, cat owners recognize one of the biggest downsides to a cat is his picky, finicky-ness. I often found myself waylaid in the pet food aisle as I read the labels with the “tasty combination of all your cat’s favorite flavors.” However, I knew that if it didn’t include shrimp, Jasper would have none of it. This is a cat who wouldn’t lick out a cereal bowl, savor the juice left in a tuna can or eat a chunk of baked chicken. What feline does that?
Carl’s comment? “I told you: He has to have shrimp.”
Jasper had other cat quirks, too. For example, even though we have several soft, smooshy cat beds throughout the house, he invariably chose the couch over fleece. If we couldn’t find him, we searched some of his secret hiding spots we’d discovered. He’d eventually turn up as a low-hanging lump under the bed where he’d crawled into the box springs. He’d also lie in wait on the top stair or catnap on a dining room chair, hidden by the tablecloth that hung down.
In addition, Jasper would only go outside via the back door. Did he somehow believe the front yard was in a different universe than the backyard? Didn’t he realize that they’re the same yard, merely divided by the house in the middle?
At the time, we explained it this way: “He must believe there’s shrimp in the backyard.”
That’s a cat for you …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.