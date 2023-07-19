To the editor:

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

How about the mormons install their castle in the sky at Edelweiss...a beacon to all

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

I think Todd Stowell should lose his job for a multitude of reasons, and that the temple should not be built where they are planning, but this letter reads like an “old man yells at the sky” letter. I feel dumber for having read it.

Justin M. Smith
Justin Smith

Agreed, it made me laugh though.

