To the editor:
Are you fed up yet? Think back to the city of Cody Master Plan debacle of 2009/10. Our new Community Development Czar Todd Stowell — fresh from that hotbed of conservatism, Boulder, Colo. — was flexing his muscle. He touted a survey developed by Logan Simpson Design (from another hotbed of small-town values, Tempe, Ariz.). That survey revealed that one burning issue on every Cody resident’s mind was “bike paths.” Promoters also stated, “This master plan outlines a direction forward that recognizes Cody’s heritage and identity”.
A few of us in the community inquired at the city offices as to the nature of the master plan. We were met with chagrin and amazement. “Could we possibly be in opposition to this great master plan initiated by a Master Development Czar?” We pointed out that it was straight out of Agenda 21. “Shame on us!”
Well, then came the first of two meetings at the Cody Auditorium that Todd promised us would clear up everything, and would allow us plenty of input. Todd performed a masterful Delphi Technique presentation. That is how meeting managers silence opposition. We were not allowed to question the presentation.
We were vilified in the Cody Enterprise as “gun and club toting rabble” — a term Andy Whiteman labeled us at the time.
It was a masterful example of fending off legitimate community opposition by the power brokers of the city of Cody. The Master Plan was summarily rammed own our throats.
So, here we are again, the Temple of Todd. He rewrote the regs long ago to satisfy his church, who knew long ago that the temple would be coming. The unelected P&Z board does not recognize “Cody’s heritage and identity.” They should simply say no. Our elected city officials do nothing to represent us. Todd? He is best described by Jesus in Matthew 12:34: “You brood of vipers.”
You can roll over and start getting used to Cody’s night sky looking like Vegas, or fight like Spartans and resist it. Your choice.
(s) Bob Berry
Cody
How about the mormons install their castle in the sky at Edelweiss...a beacon to all
I think Todd Stowell should lose his job for a multitude of reasons, and that the temple should not be built where they are planning, but this letter reads like an “old man yells at the sky” letter. I feel dumber for having read it.
Agreed, it made me laugh though.
