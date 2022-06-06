It’s time to get to know your local political candidates.
With most local races set to be contested this summer, voters who want to know about their candidates will have their work cut out.
Luckily, the Park County Republican Women will help some of that by hosting a candidate forum 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Park County Library’s Grizzly Room in Cody. All of the candidates for the area state legislature seats and county elected positions have been invited.
One of the organizers said the primary goal was education. We couldn’t agree more or be more pleased with groups such as the Park County Republican Women who put on such events.
A well-educated populace is key to a functioning democracy. We will be helping out the cause as well as we continue to do stories on the candidates, plus our regular Q&A with all local candidates prior to the primary and then the general election.
Citizens certainly have the right to vote without knowing whom they are voting for and what they stand for, but it’s a citizen’s duty not to go in blind, and to have at least some idea as to what people stand for.
To do that, you need to know more about the candidates aside from just their name and location. Your neighbor may be a great person, but would he be a great representative?
And it won’t help to just say you’ll vote for the Republican – in only one partisan race is there even a Democrat filed locally.
With incumbents you have it a bit easier – look at their records. To know about the rest, reach out to them, or attend candidate forums, read their announcements and the candidate Q&A.
While national races often get much of the attention – such as the race for our lone U.S. representative – your next city council member or county commissioner may be making decisions in the future that impact your life far more directly than whatever the U.S. Congress decides.
(1) comment
"...in only one partisan race is there even a Democrat filed locally." Why bother since a Democrat has little to no chance to stand up against propaganda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.