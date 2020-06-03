To the editor:
It is enough that we are working our way through the coronavirus and its global impact.
Now we must put up with criminal riots masked as “protests?” I say criminal because peaceful protestors do not burn police cars, criminals do. Peaceful protestors do not burn businesses, criminals do. Peaceful protestors do not burn churches, criminals do. Peaceful protestors do not attack authorities, criminals do. Peaceful protestors do not steal from stores, criminals do.
I will not begin to say that I understand the level of frustration of the black community, but that level cannot, or should not, be such as to condone the criminal actions across our nation. The perpetrator that caused all this has been arrested and will be brought to trial. That should be sufficient. What would be said if a black policeman did the same to a white person? Would that justify or instigate riots?
I seriously doubt it. If a person wishes to protest some action, then do so, but do not stoop to the criminal actions we are seeing today. Such actions simply drive greater wedges into race relations, rather than trying to bridge across those differences.
(s) ray floyd
Cody
Racism is not acceptable
To the editor:
I have noticed that while my social media feed is full of my out-out-of-state friends protesting with our friends in the #blacklivesmatter movement, my Cody friends have been strangely silent.
I don’t understand this.
Do we think that we are exempt from racism? That Cody is small and perfect and diverse? I love Cody for many reasons, but its diversity is not one of them. Do we think that we are protected in our small town, that current events don’t affect us?
This movement should affect us. We should care about what is going on. The protests that are happening are the result of people like us ignoring countless voices and horrid events.
Police brutality is something that should not happen, but does. Institutional racism is something that should not be condoned, but is. White privilege is something that exists and something that needs to be abolished.
We in Cody need to raise our
Mr. Floyd, are you saying that all of the rioters and looters are black?
