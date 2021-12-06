We commend all those who answer the call to serve their community, including those who choose to serve on local boards and commissions.
However, we also understand the importance of having boards that have enough members consistently attending to actually accomplish the business they’re tasked with.
So it’s good to see city council members prioritizing prospective candidates’ abilities to attend as many meetings as possible when interviewing planning and zoning commission candidates last week.
As city council member Heidi Rasmussen said during the process, if there are not enough members to do the business needed, it’s just wasting everyone’s time.
Although an advisory board, P&Z can still signal its will without an official vote, it’s preferable to not only have a quorum at all meetings, but to have enough people present to make the decision.
For instance, when five out of seven members met last week to discuss a potential rezoning of a neighborhood on Kent Avenue, the five split 3-2. Four votes are needed to pass a motion and present an official recommendation.
While the majority voted against a rezone, had the other two members been present, there’s a chance it could have been a recommendation to rezone part of the neighborhood.
We understand that life often comes in the way of our best laid plans, and sometimes people who have been faithfully attending almost every meeting suddenly can’t, due to a personal issue.
But city council members should always be looking for people who will not only provide the best, most representative array of members on the board to hash out important issues, but who can commit to making, most, if not all of the meetings.
These are valuable positions on a board that has a greater impact on Cody than most realize. And the most representative decision reached by the board are invariably the ones decided on by all seven members.
(1) comment
Great editorial, Zac. Many here want to be a big fish in a small pond, yet won't commit the time to actually attend and participate on a board or council in which they were elected/appointed to
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.