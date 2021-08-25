When I arrived late at nephew Noah’s (“Rooster” to me) graduation party months ago, I quickly made my presence known after spying Rooster spreading his wings with two young chickens of impressive plumage.
I waltzed right over and Noah introduced me to the schoolgirls, but seemed oddly uncomfortable with a few of my observances. The gals giggled though.
His mother Krista had provided everyone a “Life advice” form to drop in a box for the young upstart brimming with enough potential to one day become the president, if not a roofer.
I don’t recall verbatim what nuggets I offered besides “Don’t do stuff I did,” but I focused somewhat on his love life since he’s also brimming with testosterone but fresh off a disappointing romantic venture.
I’ve since shared with Rooster other advice for the lovelorn during golf outings, suggesting opening salvos on initial contact – I believe “pickup lines” is how they’re commonly called. I guess the best-known is the old, “If I said you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?”
A country song made it the classic opening line, but one must consider the prevailing political atmosphere before delivering such a provocative weapon. Should Noah indeed be a candidate down the road, that line delivered as a teen could derail his political aspirations more quickly than an Al Franken hug.
One thing I’d recommend to the boy is that often your most clever, premeditated lines aren’t always the deal-sealers. I take you back to Coley’s Cafe in the ‘80s, which boasted the tastiest, roasted chicken in the land. I often walked the two blocks there from my little apartment, often hungover from the previous night.
One such morning, my late friend West Matthews was working what he thought was his magic with a comely waitress. He said, in a stiff, almost too debonair delivery, “Would you come to my place sometime to split a bottle of fine wine?”
There followed an awkward silence, so I rescued the situation by cooing, “Or how about you come to my place and we’ll split a bottle of prune juice?”
A mischievous smile captured her pretty face and she chirped, “Yum, I’d love to.” I still remember the crusty looks West gave me as he defeatedly picked at his scrambled eggs. That prune juice date never materialized, but it was there for the taking had I ever developed the art of closing a deal.
Another one I’ve had fun with over the years is with a serious look, asking “Do you think you could ever love a man like me?”
In fact, I used it on a fetching Millstone bartender/waitress recently. Abby wrinkled up her nose and shook her head, as if a 42-year age difference should make a difference. But I saw the smile she tried to hide as she fled the scene red-faced.
Then there’s the time at the old Bronze Boot nightclub when a smitten gal asked if she could cook me dinner the next night. I tentatively accepted, and she asked, “Is Chinese okay?”
I said, “Sure; the more the merrier.” I’m tellin’ ya, Rooster: that kind of repertoire is ratings gold!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.