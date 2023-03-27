To the editor:

Dewey Vanderhoff
Agree. Horizon Verizon Schmerizon were being very bad neighbors from the beginning .

One question: Did anyone at anytime during the volleys of back and forth comments ever bring up the idea that a cell tower can be disguised as a pine tree without losing functionality ?

Seems like that might have been a workable compromise all around. Especially if you can decorate the " tree" for the holidays ...

