Thankfully there will be trick or treaters in downtown Cody again this year.
The longtime tradition of Cody merchants handing out candy to youngsters will take place with the main difference this year being those distributing the candy are asked to wear gloves.
With so much uncertainty about COVID-19, it is encouraging that Cody merchants are not letting the virus take complete control of our lives.
Scientists, doctors, virologists and other health officials offer differing opinions on the best way to handle the virus.
Politicians on both sides using the pandemic as a means to get elected aren’t helping either.
Throughout the years, Halloween has been a time of safety concerns for children. There has been worry over razor blades and other foreign objects being inserted into Halloween candy for years.
State public health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist last week said regarding outdoor Halloween activities, “There are still ways to have fun while also being safe.”
Our advice to parents of trick-or-treaters this year is enjoy the holiday to the extent you feel comfortable with your children’s safety.
One of the admonitions for trick-or-treaters has long been be careful and be safe during the Halloween season.
Social distancing, wearing protective face masks when mandated in addition to checking your child’s candy for foreign objects and wearing reflective clothing while crossing streets in the dark are all important.
This year, more than ever, safety concerns are valid. Trick or treat and enjoy Halloween, but be safe.
John Malmberg
