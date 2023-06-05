To the editor:
Back when I lived in the corrupt state of Nevada, I was near a Mormon temple. When I read that some of the folks in Cody were raising concerns about a proposed temple to be built in your town, I thought it would be helpful if I shared my experiences and observations related to having a Mormon temple in my former neighborhood.
I am not affiliated with the Mormon church. However, I enjoy attending church services and have visited most denominations over the years, including once at an LDS Meeting House. When I lived in the corrupt state of Nevada, one of the few bright shining lights that helped me weather the deterioration of local society was seeing the beautiful Mormon temple up on the hill, on my way home. Anyone who sees one of the Mormon temples cannot help but have their spirits uplifted. The same is true for traditional churches that have large steeples and bell towers.
Scientific research has confirmed that even when non-religious people see Judeo-Christian symbols, including a printed version of the Ten Commandments, those people tend to govern themselves in a more ethical, honest manner. Having a beautiful Mormon temple in your neighborhood is therefore a great way to inspire the citizens to live better lives, even if they are not currently believers in God.
Some still think that the Mormons are a secretive cult, and they sometimes erroneously claim that outsiders are banned from entering temples. However, I recently read a report in the Deseret News that listed temples across several states and their respective tour schedules. While certain Mormon ceremonies are still closed to only members of the LDS faith (much like some traditional churches restrict communion only to those who are members of their church), the temples generally have open houses at least once per year and the Meeting Houses always welcome visitors.
As for potential changes to traffic or other impacts to the neighborhood, the temple near where I lived rarely had more than a few cars in its parking lot.
In every respect, the temple was a great neighbor and without a doubt, the property values in that neighborhood were significantly boosted by having the temple there.
(s) J. Tyler Ballance
Laramie
The state you are writing your letter from is just as corrupt as Nevada,pal.
