To the editor:
Nov. 6 at the Powell-Cody football game, we in the crowd witnessed some amazing shows of love. The first was at half time. Our Powell band could not be at the game, but Cody’s band came to the Powell section and played our school song and another song for us.
Even though Powell lost the game, the two teams knelt together on the field and prayed together. What a wondrous sight. As the teams left the field boys gave each other from opposite teams man-hugs.
I thought of the many divisions that our country is going through at this time, and I thought if only opposite sides could show love and respect to each other just as the Powell and Cody football teams did, our country wouldn’t be in such crisis as it is now.
(s) dianne ostermiller
Powell
