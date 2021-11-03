To the editor:
Thanks for your reply to my letter, Al. I’ll be glad to meet you at the college for a lie detector test. You asked what would Jesus do? Jesus wouldn’t lie so neither do I.
RINOs are actually Republicans in Name Only. They get that name when they do not uphold the platform at least 80% of the time. That is spelled out in item #13 on the PCRP platform. The problem in Wyoming is that many elected officials do not do this. The 2020 Wyoming Legislator Rankings on EvidenceBasedWyoming.com says that in 2020, ten members of the 40 listed from the House voted Often with their party. The rest were Average, Sometimes, and Occasionally. Average usually means 50%. Those three categories vote against the platform and really should have run as Democrats because that is the party they vote with most often.
There is an outcry when Troy Bray loses his temper in an email, yet not when Bill Novotny, Johnson County Commissioner and precinct committeeman, drives 30 miles on the wrong side of the interstate (against traffic) between Buffalo and Sheridan, eluding police, with a .187 blood alcohol level (.08 is the legal limit.)(See cowboystatepolitics.com/Show-Notes/Oct1-Oct20.html)
Articles in the Cowboy State Daily call for Troy’s resignation. Not one article mentions Bill Novotny. The reason is that RINOs agree with Bill politically and hate free speech more than lawlessness.
You haven’t been censured for your words at the PCRP Committee Meetings. Senator Harshman apologized and lost his ZOOM PRIVILEGES. Lowly Troy Bray apologized, lost his secretary position at the Republican men’s group and HIS JOB. Apparently, it’s still not enough. People who think they are better than Troy are still calling for more to be done.
(s) dona becker
PCRP Precinct Committee Woman, 9-7 Powell
