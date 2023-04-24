To the editor:
I am Region No. 1 director of the Wyoming State Trappers Association, representing Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties. I received a phone call Saturday evening from a member, and fellow trapper, regarding a recently published article in the Powell Tribune titled “In disbelief that trapping is permitted,” submitted by Elena Tillman of San Diego, Calif.
Upon her “visit” to our beautiful state of Wyoming, she “learned” that trapping is permitted in Wyoming. She was appalled and disappointed at the indiscriminate trapping and snaring practices on public land. As responsible trappers, we do not indiscriminately trap anything, whether on public or private lands. As trappers, we are very selective in the animals we harvest and conduct our efforts in accordance with the laws set by our Game and Fish Department.
She adds that her family highly values the natural world and its wildlife. Wildlife thrives because of trappers and hunters. We harvest the surplus to ensure that a healthy balance of animals can survive within a given amount of habitat. Her description of awe-inspiring and historically significant wilderness was most likely discovered, explored, mapped and charted by trappers.
She adds how they have seen needless suffering to wildlife and how thousands of pets, livestock, and endangered species become victims. I’m curious to see where, and especially who, she obtains this misinformation from. She says her family feels unsafe to recreate on the trails, claiming it’s an issue of public safety.
Just how big do they think these traps are? The average-sized trap fits in the palm of my hand. Hollywood portrays them as big enough to hold a Chevy pickup! Again, not true.
So, she and her family do not wish to support communities that engage in this cruel, brutal behavior, stating that trapping is an outdated management practice. She then adds and closes with a lot of big fancy words urging wildlife management agencies to implement more laws and regulations. The truth is this: Trapping is the number one and most effective method of wildlife management. The general public has been misled and misinformed about trapping.
Anti-trapping groups solely base their information on opinions, feelings and lies. The absolute cruelest thing we can do to wildlife is fail to manage it. Trapping is alive and well in the great state of Wyoming and in most parts of what’s left of this great nation.
(s) E.J. Kelley
Professional trapper, Clark, WY
Dear Mr. Kelley,
I agree trapping is a long-standing activity in Wyoming, utilizing various traps to kill or maim all sizes of animals.
However, I know people in Cody whose dogs were caught in traps - on and off leash, just below the kids’ baseball fields, at Newton Lake by the old picnic tables, and in the near shallows of the reservoir at the end of Bartlett Lane.
These are all high-use public areas where children run and play, and people walk their dogs. Significantly, these places are all of low value to trapping - too many people.
Trappers don’t have to mark traps they conceal, so people can see them to avoid them. At a recent public Fish and Game meeting about trapping, a trapper explained that traps aren’t marked because other trappers would steal the trapped animals. If true, trapper thievery is a trapper issue, not the public’s responsibility to absorb.
Please leave high-value recreational areas that are low-value trapping areas safe for family recreation. Don’t put traps there - even if it’s easier to access. Isn't that just lazy trapping?
We have to safely and respectfully share our public lands. There are thousands of BLM acres to trap in compared to the few high-use public areas that should be trap free.
I also disagreed with that misguided California letter writer on the topic of fur trapping in the here and now , mainly concerning her naiveté along with her presumed vaccuity of historical context. I forment my opinion about trapping based on noncommercialized science and a lifetime of observing the culture that surrounds it.
To claim trapping is an effective tool for general wildlife conservation is laughable on the near end and heinous on the far end. I remind the author that the early Euro fur trappers who came into the West beginning in the late 18th century collectively committed one of the greatest ecological travesties of recorded human history when they nearly eliminated the Beaver so the upper class could wear nice hats. Their Old World continental forebears had already extincted the European Beaver when beaver hats suddenly came back into style. The beavercide cycle began anew , just on another Continent. The history is bleak.
We Americans still glorify or even mythologize the Jim Bridgers and Liver Eatin' Johnstons of lore but deny the damage done for dollars. The Market Trappers caused immense destruction of vital riparian zones and western watercourses that we have never fully recovered from to this day. Sins of that sort on a landscape scale are certainly not limited to the fur trapper guild, but the Mountain Men most certainly wreaked havoc well beyond their relatively small numbers . Even after the fashionistas shifted over to Asian silkworms from North American beaver pelts, the trappers somehow clung to their anachronistic trade to this day.
Honestly , the actual need for trapping as a wildlife conservation implement is exaggerated by several orders of magnitude. It could be serviced by far fewer numbers of trappers than are currently afield. Truth be told, the contemporary fur trapper is not motivated to be a conservationist. He is always and remains a merchant of the global trade in animal parts . Big business. Name a species and there's a buyer for some portion of it ... somewhere. American furbearers are still on the list with elephant ivory, black bear gall bladders; tons of shed elk antlers sold to Asian folk medicine frauds ; ermine and sable and even wolverine apparel avarice... it's a long list. Closer to home we see shiny wolf and coyote pelts , bison robes , bearskins and all manner of leathers merchandised to the haut monde and faux-Western , worn or used more to impart status and flaunt wealth rather than as functional clothing and furnishing. Consequentally the market continues to prop up the trapper coterie. As long as privileged people continue to demand fur for fineries, the trapper shall abide and provide. Conservation is just the excuse...commerce is the motivation. I'm going to say flat out that the vast plurality of working trappers these days are not in it for " wildlife conservation " if not already employed by the USDA's Wildlife Services or the county predator boards. The market for wildlife parts is the greater problem, actually.
Truth be told, trapping in our Rocky Mountain region - especially of furbearing animals - should have completely died away by now or been relegated to the small niches of the eccentric folks who still practice aboriginal skills and primitive arts, not for profit. And of course the undiluted Indigenous and First Nations.
The San Diego lady who wrote the letter criticizing trapping is misguided, but might be forgiveable with some education. The other writer who defends trapping as being virtuous and neccessary does so by exaggerating those qualities on the one hand while promoting the mythology of the long gone Rocky Mountain Fur Company rendezvous on the Green River of Wyoming nearly two centuries ago. We can't deny that it is money still driving most trapping to this day , regrettably. Show me otherwise.
The Bottom Line is while some trapping is in fact a necessary evil for some bona fide wildlife wet work like nuisance animal control , most trapping is neither necessary nor desireable, let alone defensible if done solely for commerce. Unfortunately it is the greater part. Is trapping fur for a paycheck really desireable in the 21st century ? I vote no.
We no longer live in the time between the glaciers and Wooly Mammoths . Civilization has carried us well beyond subsistence living and being nomadic hunter-gatherers. Having said that , it is also a truth that fragments of the DNA of the Neanderthal is still present to some extent in some of us Cro-Magnon people, and the old ways die hard.
Outstanding letter! Yes, trapping is alive and well in Wyoming and will continue to be. Is this CA lady forgetting lots of towns in Wyoming were founded by trappers?
Trapping remains an outstanding outdoor pursuit.
50,000 coyotes can't be wrong!
