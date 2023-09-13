To the editor:
We were told early on that the application really said tall is short, light is dark, and rules don’t apply to us.
The proposed temple would be adding commercial is residential. Here’s why: The building is an A-3 assembly building, a commercial building. It needs commercial landscaping. It’s a commercial site plan. It needs a commercial parking lot. It needs commercial lighting. It needs a commercial storm water management plan. It needs a commercial fence. It needs commercial trash enclosure. It needs a commercial signage in front. It needs commercial gate security. It needs a commercial space! It does not fit in the location proposed because the neighborhood is: rural, residential, quiet, casual, low density, has few fences, and dark at night. The proposed location isn’t a fit for a commercial building.
There are too many unresolved issues connected with the proposed location, including: lighting, elevation height, traffic, too narrow minor collector road, too narrow major collector road, dangerously narrow canal bridge, no sidewalks on Skyline Drive, too narrow parking shoulder on Skyline, building architectural lighting on vertical surfaces was NEVER revealed, the city right-of-way “condition” is too weak, the Shoshone Municipal Pipeline right-of-way agreement is not settled, the very narrow width of Skyline Drive and the driveway access to the site are UNSAFE.
The whole application has TOO MANY UNRESOLVED ISSUES and is just not ready for prime time. After serious inquiry into Cody church-building history, no evidence of any existing church having built their house of worship by violating city building codes and ordinances. In other words, EVERY EXISTING CODY CHURCH WAS BUILT IN KEEPING WITH THE BUILDING CODES IN EFFECT AT THE TIME IT WAS BUILT.
The proposed LDS temple should do likewise.
(s) Becky Stern
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.