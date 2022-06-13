Record-breaking gas prices have caused many in our area to make tough decisions as they figure out how to afford the surging costs.
Nationally gas prices climbed 39 cents, or 8%, in just the two weeks after the start of the Memorial Day weekend kicked off the traditional summer driving season.
It’s led many to rethink long trips, and even daily commutes. Gas prices will soon reach the $5 per gallon, but the worst is yet to come.
With the summer travel season just getting underway, demand for gas, coupled with the cut-off of Russian oil shipments due to the war in Ukraine, are sending oil prices higher on global markets.
Using common sense can help us save a few dollars on fuel costs. This includes cutting back on the number of trips you make by combining many short trips into one.
And just driving the speed limit can help with fuel mileage. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says motorists can improve their gas mileage by at least 15% by driving 55 mph rather than 65 mph.
Here are some other tips from the EPA to improve gas mileage:
• Use your car only when necessary. That means walking or biking whenever possible.
• Go easy on the brakes and gas pedal and avoid “jackrabbit” starts by accelerating gradually.
• Avoid long idles by turning off the engine if you anticipate a lengthy wait.
• Don’t carry unneeded items in the trunk. The extra weight decreases gas mileage.
• Keep tires properly inflated and aligned, and be sure to get regular engine tune-ups.
There are a ton of tricks you can utilize to maximize your miles per gallon. We encourage you to do some research online to find them. Your wallet will thank you.
Amber Steinmetz
