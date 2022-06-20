We’ve just celebrated Flag Day, a time when we should all be brought together as one country and one people under its waving glory.
But what do we see?
People accusing others of “hating” their country, more wrapping themselves in the American flag while labeling anyone who disagrees with them unpatriotic and anti-American. We hear and see all too many messages, delivered under the flag, of hate and divisiveness.
Don’t misunderstand, I applaud showing up at events waving American flags. I love watching children along our parade routes waving their little flags on sticks, horses passing bearing the colors, and floats with the American Glory sailing overhead. We love our country, and we want to show it.
We pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation ... . We pledge it; we mean it.
What is just plain unpatriotic is for any person or group to claim that flag as their own exclusive political icon, to try to use it to shut up and marginalize anyone who disagrees with them.
The right to disagree is the right to speak out, to try to persuade, not the right to stamp out contrary opinions.
Isn’t that what drove the founding of our democracy? Our ancestors sought freedom of speech and action, and our flag has come to be the embodiment of those hopes and dreams.
It was written into the First Amendment. Freedom of speech. It seems to me that’s high on the list of what many of you fought for when you served this country. It’s exactly what I spent 31 years of my life serving. It’s a key portion of the Constitution: Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ... .
The First Amendment does not say that we have to listen to each other or to compromise and reach agreement with each other. Yet, isn’t that what it’s all about? The trying? And, when we don’t?
The first to go when democracy erodes is freedom of speech.
My colleagues and I, situated on the front lines of the Cold War, watched it again and again. We saw firsthand the ways intimidation can be used by individuals, governments and political movements to shut opponents up, to quash opposition and destroy freedoms.
Erode freedom of speech whether by law, by force, by intimidation or peer pressure and you’re well on your way to weakening our democracy. We survive and thrive on our sharing of opinions, on our willingness to listen to each other and respect views not our own.
But we’re human. Always, it’s a temptation to denigrate and intimidate those who disagree with us rather than to deal with the merits of their discussion points. It’s tough. It’s a work in progress. It’s a striving embodied in the flag we love, honor and respect.
(Pat Stuart, a product of Park County schools, had a 31-year career as a Central Intelligence Agency operations officer. She served most of the Cold War in Europe and Africa, then worked in the Arab world during Desert Storm where she was chief of station and one of a small team of Americans in a stay-behind situation. Following her retirement, she came home to her family farm.)
