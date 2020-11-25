In the upcoming legislative session, Wyoming’s lawmakers are going to be facing a situation not unlike the one being dealt with by many in private industry: expenses exceeding revenues.
However, the state’s numbers are a great deal larger. It is facing a likely $1.5 billion revenue shortfall through June 2022.
Gov. Mark Gordon has released his supplemental budget proposal and it is not a pretty picture. The budget includes about $515 million in cuts.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, “When we get to session, the question before us will be – can we really live on a budget that small and cut that many jobs and make it work? Or are we going to have to raise some revenues somewhere?”
Raising revenues is the elephant in the room. In all probability, some form of increased revenues is going to have to happen.
Gordon has often said the Legislature will need to consider raising revenues by some means, but he has not stated his preferred option.
One of the most interesting aspects of the budget proposal to watch is what will happen to K-12 education funding.
Even if the cuts in the proposed budget are adopted, there is a projected revenue shortfall of about $300 million in K-12 funding for 2021-22, and that shortfall is projected to double in the next two years.
From history, it seems money for K-12 education have always been sort of a sacred cow. Nobody dares mess with it. It will be interesting to see if Wyoming’s legislators can continue to protect education spending.
We are certainly not fans of increasing taxes, but with the current projected revenue shortfall and the state’s already slashed budget, it will be a difficult few years in Wyoming if the Legislature does nothing.
