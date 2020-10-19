As the Nov. 3 election nears, I just have one question: Where’s a statesman when you need one?
Looking back through history, I’d say those individuals we can aptly call “statesmen” are easy to spot, but hard to identify – if that makes sense. In other words, “we know them when we see them” but can’t necessarily put our fingers on what makes them statesmen.
This is not unlike what I wrote two weeks ago about class: I know it when I see it.
A statesman is one who knows a thing or two about the state, “a politically unified people occupying a definite territory” according to Dictionary.com.
So, what makes a statesman of the likes of a George Washington, an Abraham Lincoln, a Winston Churchill, a Franklin Roosevelt or a Frederick Douglass?
Interestingly, fellow Enterprise columnist Jeanette Sekan, writing in her latest commentary, named some of these same folks as those whom she’d invite to dinner for some lively conversation. Short of that, though, we have the works of writers, journalists, historians and philosophers who have written extensively about what constitutes statesmanship. Permit me to include some of their observations below.
In his 2012 essay, “Statesmanship Reconsidered” (published in the online journal “Perspectives on Political Science,” Volume 41), Dr. Richard S. Ruderman, Professor of Political Science at the University of North Texas, tackled the subject. He writes that “statesmanship is essentially the art of moderation, of keeping an oft-times rattled humanity from seeking … the comfort of various extremes.”
And how is that done exactly?
A host of writers have weighed in, examining figures from Aristotle to Tocqueville and from Lincoln to Churchill and Thatcher. What I found was a commonality among these articles that pointed to one who is knowledgeable, honest, respectful, civil toward supporters and opponents alike, a good listener, empathetic, a unifier and a consensus-builder, articulate, always learning, principled and other-directed.
In addition, nearly all the authors I considered drew a distinction between statesmen and politicians. In “Statesmanship: A Most Worthy Cause” (June 17, 2002, mackinac.org), Lawrence W. Reed, president emeritus of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, writes, “Statesmen are a cut above politicians. The latter are run-of-the-mill, nothing-specials who seek office for the thrill of it, for the power and notoriety it brings … but the statesman’s allegiance is to loftier objectives … He is a truth-seeker … He does not engage in class warfare or in other divisive or partisan tactics that pull people apart.”
More succinctly, theologian James Freeman Clarke (1810-1888) wrote, “The difference between a politician and a statesman is that a politician thinks about the next election while the statesman thinks about the next generation.”
President Woodrow Wilson put it this way: “Your real statesman is first of all, and chief of all, a great human being, with an eye for all the great fields on which men like himself struggle, with unflagging, pathetic hope, toward better things … He is a guide, a counselor, a mentor, a servant, a friend of mankind.”
And we could sure use a statesman about now.
