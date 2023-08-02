To the editor:
Consider the claim made by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake President Edwards in the July 25 issue of the Powell Tribune: “The opposition only seems to offer one option, no temple in Cody.”
Fact: The “Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods” group opposes the proposed temple location on Skyline Drive. (It’s a narrow, dead-end road, with only homes.) Our mantra always was/is “Relocate the Temple” to a more appropriate site.
We’ve supported a temple through public letters to the city, interviews and conversations and emails with Cody Mayor Matt Hall, Planning and Zoning Board members, City Administrator Barry Cook, Cody City Council and media. We expressed support when meeting LDS project manager Matt Burke on July 11, provided the site was appropriately located and adhered to the Cody Master Plan and city zoning ordinances. Any reports to the contrary are absolutely false.
Consider also this statement by an LDS leader from the July 25 issue of the Tribune: “We are hopeful we can find a mutually agreeable solution for all of Cody, and avoid the division being raised by opponents to the temple.”
This is a misleading deflection from the real issue; the Skyline temple site is not appropriate for the reasons stated in our many temple-related written submissions and public comments. The LDS, like all other applicants including churches, must follow Cody’s zoning rules and Cody Master Plan (CMP), which does have Wyoming statutory and Cody ordinance authority; it is the law! The temple applicant seems to expect special treatment.
Exceptions to zoning and the CMP would not be granted to other applicants since both zoning and the CMP exist for a reason. The LDS has failed to demonstrate strong reasons for exceptions.
Finally, we recall a claim made by LDS Director of Media Relations Doug Andersen in the June 6 issue of the Cody Enterprise: “Church would abide by any decisions made by the planning and zoning board.”
The LDS lawsuit filed in District Court on July 17 broadcasts a different message. Actions do speak louder than words!
(s) Terry Skinner
Preserve our cody neighborhoods
Cody
