The consulting firm hired by the City of Cody and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to study the traffic situation on the Big Horn Avenue corridor has begun research and interviewing concerned residents. One thing seems to be evident.
We already know there is a problem. What is needed is a solution.
Unfortunately there is no easy fix.
The busiest section of the corridor is the area closest to the Belfry Highway intersection and the majority of the 65 crashes on Big Horn between 2016 and 2020 involved turning and through traffic.
However, from a safety standpoint, far and away the biggest concern is the pedestrian traffic attempting to cross the highway to and from the Cody Middle School.
And the major concern is how to make that crossing safer.
Consulting project manager Ben Weaver is asking concerned residents to take a survey and enter comments on the study’s website, codywy.gov/bighornave.
One of the biggest problems for obtaining a safe crossing for students is that Freedom and Roberts streets (the area where most of the middle school crossings occur) don’t line up.
An early suggestion is a traffic light at the Blackburn Street intersection and a pedestrian crosswalk with flashing lights at Freedom Street.
At first blush that appears to be a simple, safe solution. However, it is not as simple and safe as it appears.
We expect the entire process to take a number of years and perhaps that much time is needed to get it right.
In 2021, a pedestrian accident involving a Cody Middle School student attempting to cross Big Horn Avenue occurred. Fortunately there were only minor injuries.
If another middle school student is hit and seriously injured or God forbid killed attempting to cross Big Horn Avenue, expect the process to accelerate rapidly.
John Malmberg
