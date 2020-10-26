Yeah. You’re right. A lot of people still say libraries are just for nerds and such ... a place where an elderly woman with glasses falling off her nose looks down on you with a, “Shush. Quiet. People are reading.”
Well, they need to think again. Libraries have been transformed into community centers, digital service providers, creators of social capital and economic multipliers. They’ve become the hearts of their communities. More, Wyoming libraries give back $4-plus for every $1 of tax investment. In fact, our libraries look and feel like what one author calls, “Palaces for the People.”
Palaces? Maybe not. Still, he’s onto something. Spend a day with me in our library and watch.
Young mothers with their toddlers, eager to get out of the house, come early and stay long. Story times and a multitude of reading and other programs develop young minds, while parents escape to the adult section. There we’ll find them chatting with each other and browsing through books, movies and digital offerings to take home.
Homeschooling moms are there too, with and without their young students, looking for teaching materials. Sometimes they need access to the internet to download teaching plans. Sometimes it’s books they can’t afford to buy or advice from a librarian.
Older kids – homeschooled and otherwise – disappear into the Teen Library, plopping down on the floor or bellying up to a computer or playing games or spreading out with friends in one of the study rooms.
The elderly sit at tables and flip through the pages of newspapers and magazines. Also popular? The free genealogy programs. Mostly, the library is a place to go where they can enjoy human contact and mental stimulation.
Men and women on unemployment (or not) seeking new or updated skills come through the doors looking for internet teaching programs – hundreds of popular ones are provided free. Take a class. Take a dozen. And a librarian is there to proctor your tests, if required, for certifications.
Entrepreneurs with great ideas, young start-ups and no money love the library with its computers, internet and meeting rooms. Researchers, too, are sometimes there being helped by a skilled research assistant.
This week a cousin of mine, visiting from Washington, D.C., has set up in a meeting room, addressing a class at George Washington University Medical School – distance teaching made possible by our library’s high-speed internet.
Programs are thin on the ground in the COVID-era, but the Cody library still hosts artists and authors promoting their work. The gallery wall is worth a visit.
There’s more, much more, and ours isn’t the only tour going on. A realtor walks past with a family from Virginia, the adults looking around after losing their youngsters to the Children’s Library. I eavesdrop as the realtor pitches the library as representational of the community – vital, viable, welcoming.
“Wonderful,” I hear one say. “What a great place.”
Yeah. I agree. It is a great place. Maybe not a palace but, definitely, “for the people.”
