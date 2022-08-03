To the editor:
The United States, while basically a republic, is best described as a “representative democracy.” Republics and democracies both provide a political system in which citizens are represented by elected officials who are sworn to protect their interest.
We the people are the boss and the officials we “hire” through the election work for us. We elected Liz Cheney to represent the wishes of the majority of the people of Wyoming.
In the 2016 presidential election, 67.4% of Wyomingites voted for Donald Trump. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump won Wyoming’s three electoral votes by 69.9%. Yet we have Liz Cheney as vice chair on the Jan. 6 committee declaring she will “vote her conscience to impeach Donald Trump.” We elected her to represent the wishes of Wyoming, not to “vote her conscience.” If she is unable or unwilling to represent us she should graciously step down or be “fired.”
She also voted in favor of one of the largest gun control bills, thus bringing a censure of her from the RNC. The Second Amendment gives us the right to bear arms to protect ourselves and our property. The government passing “gun control” bills is a slippery slope to abolishing the Second Amendment.
Perhaps we have been too patient, trusting and hopeful that the people we “hire” to represent us will actually do so. Seems all we get are RINO and DINO elitists that feel they know better how to run our lives than we do.
Yet election time arrives and they tell us how honored they are to “represent” us. Maybe it is time for Wyoming to send a message to the rest of America and “fire” those who cannot or will not represent the wishes of we the people.
(s) Stephanie altimus
Meeteetse
