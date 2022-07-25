It’s been five years since my dad passed away, and I’ve been reflecting on those last few years of his life.
Dad took Mom’s death in 2012 very hard. While that may stand to reason for a couple married almost 60 years, Dad wasn’t the type to be over-emotional. Seeing Dad’s tears flow any time he talked about Mom was a new experience for all of us.
But, for a few weeks after Mom’s passing, my 89-year-old dad tried to get back to life as usual: driving to meet his buddies for coffee, playing slot machines at the casino and generally putzing around the house. In June 2012, he contracted pneumonia and was hospitalized; the plan was for him to move into assisted living when he recovered.
Dad lived there for exactly one week when he had a stroke. He was back in the hospital for the acute care, and then off to a rehab unit in another hospital. There, the staff worked on his speech and his left-side deficiencies. In August 2012, he moved to a transitional care unit in Billings, and not long after, he transferred to a long-term care facility there, where he lived until his death in 2017.
All this is to say that, for the year after Mom’s death, Dad had to make one adjustment after another. When he became used to a particular environment, he had to move again. It was difficult to remember things like staff names or where he was at any given time, or why. However, once he’d settled into life in his long-term care cottage, he was back to being Dad.
For example, my brother Ed purchased a motorized scooter for Dad to be more mobile. There were a couple of residents who had them, and we couldn’t help but think that Dad wanted to be one of the cool kids. Ed brought the scooter to the cottage, and Dad worked with a therapist to operate it. With his left side impaired, Dad routinely hit the walls, and the staff felt he simply couldn’t maneuver the scooter, a real blow to his ego. His version of the story, though, was that the therapist didn’t know what she was doing, and he’d “see to it that she was fired.”
Yes, Dad was back.
Dad also believed that he’d drive again. Never mind that his scooter trial ended in a fiasco; he knew he had the reflexes and mental acuity to drive a car. Ed reminded him that a driver’s test was in order, but Dad was sure he’d “ace the test.”
Then, Dad was convinced he could fly. He planned a “sisters trip” where he’d take a plane, flying from sister to sister to sister, and then back home. How could we tell Dad that he wasn’t likely to make such a trip in a wheelchair and needing a travel buddy?
As it happened, Dad had a chance to try. He flew with Ed to Washington, D.C., on a World War II Veterans Honor Flight later that spring. It was very taxing on him, Ed, staff and hosts. Did he realize how difficult it would be to fly on his own?
We’re talking about my dad here …
