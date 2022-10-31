Some 40 years ago, a tiny blonde in a bright yellow blanket sleeper motored through our house.
I will never forget that funny gait. It was the kind that kids with bulky diapers between their legs and not much experience in an upright position tend to have. She was having a great time chasing through the house – that is, until she tripped headlong into the corner of the wall, putting an inch-long gash in her forehead.
As Daughter Erin “screamed bloody murder” (I now believe she originated the term), that relatively minuscule head wound was gushing blood as head injuries always seem to do. She looked like she’d been smashed between the eyes with a cleaver. And like all little kids, she was looking for solace from Mom.
Lucky for her, Dad was at home that day.
To this day, Erin has a scar on her forehead as a reminder to all of us of one simple fact: Good ol’ Mom was woefully lacking in caregiving smarts. It was Dad who grabbed a towel, wrapped her head like a mini-turban and announced we were off to the emergency room. By the time we were situated in the car, she had stopped wailing. Clearly, she was oblivious to her fate and excited that we were all “going bye-bye,” her favorite pastime.
Once with the doctor, stitches were in order, and what can I say: Mom bailed. I simply couldn’t do it. Dad had to assist in holding her so the ER staff could sew her up. I suspect she was no worse for the wear. Secretly, though, I think she vowed not to break anything for fear that Mom would let her writhe in agony until Dad got home from work.
Thankfully, childhood injuries at our house were few and far between. I think Erin and her brother Eric are eternally grateful for that.
Husband Carl knew all along that I wasn’t too good in the caregiving department. If he were sick, I’d prefer that he hide out in some far recesses of the house, far away from me. Oh, I’ll bring some juice or a bowl of soup, but that’s about it. It’s not that I’m not sympathetic – more like I’m just so darned inept. He broke several ribs in a motorcycle accident when we were first married, and I was so thoughtless as to watch some silly sitcom while he recuperated. For some reason (Didn’t I say I was inept?), it didn’t occur to me that broken ribs and laughing don’t mix.
I rest my case.
As one can imagine, I was panic-stricken when Carl suffered a spinal cord injury 17 years ago. In fact, this is when I realized that when we promised to love “in sickness and in health, for better or for worse,” we had no idea how much “worse” it could get. Once home, my world became filled with dressing sticks, special diets, catheters, enemas, bladder-flushing, nosebleed control, conversion vans and later a power chair.
Given my apparent lack of any caregiving skill in the beginning (Picture Erin’s forehead stitches), I’m sure our two kids were surprised that I could rally to care for their dad.
That is, I think so. Maybe I should call to double-check.
