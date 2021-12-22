To the editor:
Dear Alvin Blake (if that is even your name) and I’m pretty sure you don’t live in Cody, unless you’ve moved from the at least 20 other places you claim to live with this same letter. Still you are entitled to your opinion so I’d like to ask if you’ll be helping to track down the million plus, and counting, illegal immigrants that have crossed our borders and have them vaccinated? Or you might consider moving to China where I read there is a frenzy of forced vaccinations.
(s) karen grimm
Cody
