In the “it bears repeating” department, I’m reaffirming my disdain for glitter.
“Glitter is the herpes of craft world – impossible to contain or exterminate,” writes Myra McEntire in her “My True Love Gave to Me: Twelve Holiday Stories.” One mom calls it “invasive.”
A few years ago, I even instituted a glitter ban at my house and in my car. Those bits and pieces are a mess.
As one who is a big fan of bling, I do have an affinity for the shiny and sparkly – and yes, even the glittery. However, I stop short of Paris Hilton’s love for glitter. “I was born with glitter in my veins,” she said. No, for me it’s simply that I don’t want it on my socks, at the kitchen table, in my purse, on my toothbrush or in my hair. Jasper, our cat (RIP), was one of the biggest glitter culprits. Even though those tiny flecks were a good look for him, he carried the stuff everywhere.
I’m fully aware this may not be a very popular position. The fact is: There are several websites all about glitter such as Glitterfy.com and Desiglitters.com. Moreover, I discovered all kinds of those virtual placards that one can use to spiffy up email or social media posts:
When in doubt, just add glitter.
Glitter makes everything better.
Keep calm and shake the glitter.
I’m so glam, I sweat glitter.
There is no such thing as too much glitter.
Thanks to the website Wonderopolis.org, I learned that scientists have found cave paintings, 2,000 years old and more, with mica flakes that give the paintings a glittery appearance.
Glitter as we know it has been around for 86 years. New Jersey cattle rancher Henry Ruschmann also dabbled as a machinist. One day in 1934, he accidentally discovered how he could use his machine to cut plastic films precisely into thousands of tiny pieces. This would eventually become “glitter.”
So rancher Ruschmann started a company called Meadowbrook Inventions to produce glitter in gigantic quantities and in all kinds of colors. That company still operates today and is the world’s largest manufacturer of glitter. Check it out at MeadowbrookGlitter.com.
Pretty or not, glitter is simply a nuisance – almost as annoying as those tiny, round, colored sprinkles for cookies. The fact that those things roll is downright distressing. With sprinkles and glitter everywhere, I would typically grab the vacuum.
However, one mom suggests getting a ball of play dough to roll around and pick up the mess. Another uses a lint roller; another opts for a dryer sheet to pull loose glitter into one pile. Finally, a How-To site suggests blowing up a balloon, rubbing it on the carpet, and using the static electricity to attract the glitter.
I’m thinking the best plan is not having the glitter around in the first place.
Little did I know that there are businesses who send glitter (anonymously, if one prefers) to those we either like or loathe. I discovered that I could use the hashtag #GlitterYourEnemies to find them, sites like GlitterBomb.com and ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com.
If only I could learn to avoid the stores’ holiday aisles – the ones filled with glittery ornaments that seem to pitch the stuff everywhere.
