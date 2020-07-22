To the editor:
A letter by a reader published in the July 9 edition of Cody Enterprise, asserting that voting by mail is safe from fraudulent outcomes and enhances democracy, requires a response.
Little research is required to generate voluminous contrary evidence. The author cites sanguine results for several states of which all but Utah are the bluest of blue states. It is unclear what fraudulent voting statistics mean when gathered from states where every elected official from U.S. Senators, to Governors to County Auditors and Comptrollers of Elections all have a (D) by their name. The author’s assurance that “automated validation systems” prevent ballot harvesting is another unsupported assertion.
Recently the Wall Street Journal reports that one in five mail-in ballots had to be thrown out in Paterson, N.J., municipal elections in May. On the White House website one can find a 381-page report by a non-governmental think tank documenting voter fraud incidents from mail-in-ballot harvesting or absentee-ballot harvesting abuses, including attendant criminal indictments and sentencing consequences, state by state, for a couple of decades. (See whitehouse.gov/sites/whitehouse.gov/files/docs/pacei-voterfraudcases.pdf).
How bad is it? It’s not getting better. The July 12 issue of the Washington Times features a story entitled “Dead Cat Gets Voter Registration Application in Mail.” The cat’s owner, Ron Tims of Atlanta, found the application in his post addressed to “Cody Tims.”
Mr. Tims reports that his cat Cody (great name) has now been deceased 12 years. Can we doubt that had Mr. Tims mailed in the application on behalf of Cody that he would have been rewarded with a mail-in ballot for his deceased pet upon demand?
Only the party that controls only the House through two election cycles is pushing mail-in ballots. We all know why.
(s) rod hall
Cody
