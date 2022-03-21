To the editor:
The Covid relief “free money” (CARES) given to the Park County Travel Council to the tune of over $800,000 was wasted.
The most obvious waste was to purchase six “domes” that look like something out of a low-budget sci-fi movie. The intent is obvious: They are designed to keep people away from each other as if the scare were still on.
The CARES “free money” should have been returned to help curb inflation given that the Park County Travel Council’s budget is already $3 million and the state Office of Tourism’s budget is $28 million.
These “domes” are situated, in of all places, near the Chamber of Commerce building’s former green yard. Once you zip open the door to any given dome you see a couch, a couple of chairs and a coffee table strewn with Chamber of Commerce brochures.
These cobbled-together creations fly in the face of the promotions of Wyoming that urge folks to come and experience the clear air and beautiful skies of our state. Rather, they are a reminder that another scare could come upon us and they are just the ticket to “isolate.” Absurd.
After talking with an officer of the Park County Travel Council I learned that these domes cost over $4,000 each (plus labor, furnishings, battery packs and “fairy” lights) and the rest of the “free money” went to “ads to promote Park County.”
Have you ever seen any of these “ads”? They are produced by an out-of-state firm and smack of a producer who has never been to Wyoming.
One of the “ads” looked like it was filmed in a NY coffeehouse. Others talk more of regulations and rules when you come to Wyoming rather than the attractions and activities.
At one point the Wyoming Travel Commission ads were promoting fly fishing when the governor was restricting non-resident fishing licenses and G&F was saying not to fish in the warmest part of the day! Talk about being disconnected.
And despite a HUGE budget for these ads to promote Wyoming there was not ONE “ad” that promoted Wyoming’s billion dollar hunting industry or highlighting the firearms industry or Wyoming’s wonderful shooting ranges that shooters come from all over the world to use.
If you look at any of the many “ads” to promote Wyoming you will think that this state only allows bikers with helmets or coffee shop drinkers.
No wonder in the last legislative session lawmakers brought forth a bill to strip $6 million from the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s budget. Rest assured next year we will be removing much more than that based on the poor track record.
(s) Scott Weber
Cody
