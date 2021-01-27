To the editor:
I will be the first to admit that I don’t have the vast international experience of Pat Stuart in her opinion column on the “Importance of Unity.”
I read her column with interest because the title is something I agree with, but near the end I was totally turned off.
Exaggeration is a great enemy of unity, as we have witnessed for the last few years. To claim that our “well-defined American system” is based on race stretches the reality of our country. But to then claim that what happened in D.C. on Jan. 6 was an “attempted coup” is exaggeration of the first order. Whatever you want to call the violence that happened that day, don’t exaggerate by calling it an attempted coup.
Moderation in language is a first step in establishing unity. In my opinion, this didn’t meet that test.
(s) alan shotts
Cody
