I’ve noticed a trend with young people: they don’t read newspapers. I know from years of sidling up to young gals to whisper coyly, “I’m published each week; I’m sure you’ve read me?” More times than not, I get: “I really don’t read newspapers, and you’re violating my space.”
Of course this happened predominantly back when I tended to flirt with girls half my age. Now that women half my age are almost too old for me, not so much.
These kids are missing so much, not the least being what we used to call “the funnies.” Now it’s referred to as “the comics,” but I’m an aluminum bat-hating purist, and it’ll always be simply “the funnies.”
I grew up a big fan, and yes, I did fantasize about Veronica Lodge from Archie, but who didn’t? She wore form-hugging skirts and had that spoiled, rich-girl attitude that’s always tripped my trigger. Yet I equally loved a pleasingly plump gal named Little Lotta. Not to anger the PC police, but Lotta was fat (there, I said it), but upbeat and happy as many overweight women were in those simpler times.
There are some fine daily comics I read religiously that frequently make me LOL, but there are also a few impostors with no conceivable claim to humor. I speak of “The Born Loser,” which actually leaves me livid, especially upon learning this painfully unfunny strip won the National Cartoonist Society Best Humor Strip … twice! Are you kidding me? It’s an abomination!
Here’s an example of a recent knee-slapper: Loser sits silently watching TV for two panels and then says, “I’ve been watching this program for over an hour until I realized just now I’ve already watched it.” You call that a punch line? It may be a common irritation, but there’s no punch.
Conversely in a real comic strip, Tundra, a big bad wolf lurking outside the three little pigs house notices a “No Dogs Allowed” sign. This predator is torn, “Wait a minute; does that even apply to me? I’m in the canine family, but a dog? C’mon. Think man, think!”
A conflicted wolf is funny on so many levels. Care for another comparison? Loser says to the frumpy wife, “Ah, my morning cup of caffeine – I don’t know how I’d get through the day without it.” Frump says, “I don’t have the heart to tell him; we’re out of his regular coffee … he’s drinking decaf.” I about split a gut … gagging.
In “Pearls Before Swine,” a pig reaches the wise man on the mountain and asks: “Oh wise ass, what is the secret of happiness?” The answer? “Drinking wine in a bubble bath.” Pig says with resignation, “It was so darn obvious.”
Oh, but the true comedy genius is the Loser unwittingly drinking decaf? Makes me want to puke.
Who knows why I have such a visceral reaction to bad humor, but I feel “The Born Loser” is an embarrassment to the humor world where I’ve proudly called my home since grade school. Furthermore, that the NCSBHS would reward that kind of crap with an award is unconscionable.
