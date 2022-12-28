It’s that time of year when Nostradamus-wannabes make their predictions for the year waiting in the on-deck circle.
I’m no exception, as I’m known as much for my keen futuristic instincts as for my off-putting table manners.
Not to toot my own horn, but last March I won a $100 bet with a certain nephew who was certain Russia would not invade Ukraine. I’m not necessarily a prophet, but I just feel things and then they happen. I even predicted, but forgot to tell anyone, that 80-1 longshot Rich Strike would win the Kentucky Derby.
So without any further au jus, here are my top predictions for 2023 …
• Bowling Rolls – It is announced bowling will be officially recognized as an Olympic sport beginning in 2024 at the Paris, France, winter Olympics. Fat guys everywhere will raise their beer glasses in celebration and say, “Ish about damn time.”
• Peace Reigns – After a long, tedious negotiating process, a peace plan formulated by a geriatric Jimmy Carter will be initiated, ending the bloody, senseless war in Ukraine. It was a win-win for Ukraine, as in return for pinky-swearing to never join NATO, “Vlad the Bad” Putin will agree to allow the few remaining Ukrainian survivors to return to what once was their homes and allow reconstruction to begin of all the children’s hospitals he so gleefully pulverized. Putin wins Time Magazine’s “Man of the Year” award.
• Survey Says – It was widely known that Steve Harvey was stepping down as host of the long-running Family Feud, but many will be shocked to hear ex-Ukrainian president Volodmyer Zelenskyy will take over as host of the popular game show. Once a knee-slapping comedian in his homeland, Volo should be a natural to keep the high jinks fresh and borderline pornographic.
• Sexy Fella – People Magazine will announce their “Sexiest Man Alive” award to be given to U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler. Eyebrows were raised, including Jerry’s other one, over the announcement, with runner-up Mitch McConnell angrily snapping, “It’s all politics with that liberal rag!”
• Ex-Prez Weds – As if Donald Trump’s divorce from Melania isn’t shocking enough, he will marry Marjorie Taylor-Greene in a glitzy ceremony officiated by Alex Jones and attended by a few hundred wearing matching tin-foil hats, several evangelical leaders and Mike Huckabee, spotted openly weeping, “She is one lucky woman.”
Life in Trump’s reshuffled household gets off to a rocky start, as son Eric, also freshly dumped, sasses Marjorie and she grounds him for a week. “You’re not my mother!” Eric screams as he runs off and slams his bedroom door.
• Candidate Confusion – Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign runs into a snag, with many supporters spotted wearing, “Dukakis for President: Our Time has Finally Come” T-shirts. It will prove to be the biggest campaign confusion since the big Dole/Gore mixup in ’94.
• Goat Gone – In what he miscalculates will shock the sports world and bring countless tributes, sports fan everywhere yawn as Tom Brady announces his retirement. One sportswriter said it best with, “So go already. Don’t let the locker room door hit you in the butt!”
• World Ends ...
