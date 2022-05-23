Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) said she’s never gotten so many calls and emails as she has since county residents received their property taxes.
She said she’s been working to answer questions of her constituents even if that is sometimes directing them to people who may be able to help or better answer a question.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) has scheduled a meeting for constituents 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Cody Library Grizzly Room to discuss property taxes that will also include Sen. RJ Kost (R-Powell) and Park County Treasurer Barb Poley.
An issue such as a spike in property taxes displays the importance of our state legislators being available to us. They need to be available to answer questions and to talk to people, even if they may be critical of the policies the legislator is proposing. After all, when elected you need to listen to your constituents – not just those that voted for you.
It seems lately transparency and a willingness to talk to constituents has been a big selling point for candidates running for office as well as incumbents. We like to hear this and hope that those who talk the talk will indeed be willing to talk.
Unfortunately, there have been representatives very willing to talk to everybody while running for office, but then be far less available once they are elected. At every level, whether state house or U.S. Congress, it’s vital to know what the people are thinking.
If you don’t know the issues your constituents are dealing with, how do you expect to be able to represent them adequately?
Zac Taylor
