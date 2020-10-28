To the editor:
We live in a beautiful part of our great country. Most people here work hard to maintain that beauty for all to enjoy – locals and visitors.
I was on a trip to Meeteetse the other day and was surprised by the large, raw earth berm that has been placed along the road. It was huge. I guess people have the right to do as they wish with their property, but it sure makes for an eyesore.
Having been called out for not knowing the “law” recently, I am not saying that what has been done is against the law, personal property and all, just that it makes for an eyesore on the land. Then again, it might be something to help hide what is being done on the main landscape.
Who knows?
(s) ray floyd
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.