One of the things I like best about the holidays is all the Christmas movies on TV.
It used to be that only one channel had all the feel-good movies. These days, all kinds of television networks and online streaming platforms offer holiday movies. In a time of general upheaval and all-around angst for our country, these flicks are a welcome respite with their positivity and downright wholesomeness. One thing is sure: Typically, there’s no need to worry about kids watching these movies.
I’ve watched so many over the years, I think I have their formula down pat. The actors or the location may change, but the storylines are more or less predictable and are chockfull of holiday symbols.
Naturally, the stories take place at Christmas. However, the setting always includes one of five events: festival, fair, parade, gala or Christmas program. In each movie, the townsfolk are gearing up for one or more of these annual traditions. At least once, someone asks, “Surely, you’re staying for the Christmas festival, aren’t you?”
Other interchangeable activities include an expedition to find the perfect Christmas tree, an afternoon baking holiday treats, hanging Christmas lights, decorating the tree or building a snowman.
And without fail, the drink of choice is hot chocolate; it’s like the epitome of all holiday treats. “Hot chocolate? Oh boy! Can you put in some marshmallows, too?” If there’s a grandma in the mix, she always has her “secret recipe.” She might add cinnamon or nutmeg—or even a touch of cayenne. She might use cream instead of milk, melt white chocolate instead of semi-sweet chocolate chips or go traditional with cocoa, milk and sugar.
Candy canes are a big deal in Christmas movies, too. I’m always surprised they’re included since peppermint seems like such a strong flavor for kids. These days, though, those red-and-white stripes can easily be cherry or strawberry.
As far as characters, there are lots of single parents, either divorced or widowed. Those parents are invariably challenged with doing the best for their children and following their hearts.
Yes, these movies are love stories. In the end, the guy gets the girl or vice versa. There are always bumps along the way, but true love triumphs. What’s not to like?
It’s those bumps along the way that provide the fodder for the plot. When the “you know they’ll get together” couple almost has me cheering, there’s a glitch; there’s always a glitch. I can count on it.
She overhears a conversation and thinks her intended is seeing another girl, who happens to be his boss. He sees his beloved hugging another guy and doesn’t realize that the new man is her brother. She gets a phone call on Christmas Eve that she’s getting her long-awaited promotion – but must leave that night. He has a business deal that’s finally come his way, but he must move across country to make it happen.
But never fear. If I know anything about these Christmas movies, it’s that there’s always a happy ending. The characters manage to meld lifestyles and families, careers and passions. Everyone’s happy, and all is well.
Then, as if to seal the deal, the most magical thing happens: Cue the snowflakes.
May you embrace the holiday season and all your family and friends. Merry Christmas everyone!
