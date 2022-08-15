To the editor:
I am continuously impressed with the care and involvement towards Park County Animal Shelter from our community.
I would like to thank the volunteers and philanthropists who have contributed, without hesitation, to PCAS. Your continued efforts in creating a safe place for animals is not only admirable but necessary. Thank you for remembering that PCAS is here to support the needs of Park County and the animals of Park County.
PCAS board of directors and I would like to address a specific concern about our landscaping. We are currently under contract with a landscaping company; however, this contract came to an end in July. At that point, we will be sourcing a new landscape and maintenance contract. You can find this discussion within our board meeting minutes, which are posted and available to the public on our website.
We currently have 93 animals under our care, and just this year, we have taken in 364 animals. Since we are a small staff of eight, we are always in need of volunteers and assistance with the operations of the shelter.
What many do not realize is that this operation maintains expenses that fluctuate between $34,000-$40,000 per month. We are a donation-based organization and any funding we receive is used in a way that offers the most benefit to the animals in our care, as well as to assist in our ability to provide safe refuge to animals that are lost, abandoned, abused and relinquished. Our monthly financial statements are also available on our website.
Thank you to the members of our community who have recently donated and volunteered their time to help us with the maintenance of PCAS landscaping.
To address a comment about our animal resident’s well-being, the staff at Park County Animal Shelter welcome anyone to tour our facility. Our priority lands with our animals. We are constantly looking for ways to improve our practices and truly welcome the feedback from our community.
(s) Amanda munn
Cody
