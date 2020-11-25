I have another bone to pick with big business, and they won’t like me when I’m angry. After strategically crunching numbers months ago, I found buying my Billings Gazette from the machine was cheaper than the rapidly rising subscription rate. Occasionally it’s handier during grocery shopping, so last week, I’m checking out at Walmart and throw in the combo Monday-Tuesday edition.
Later, I’m eager to do crossword puzzles and realize I’m reading eerily familiar headlines. So, mid-afternoon and Walmart still had the Sunday edition on their display shelf? Sunday’s is double the daily, so now I had $8 worth of Sunday and still no Monday-Tuesday. I was livid. As expected, since this is the second time I’ve been victimized by this scam, customer service gave me the ol’, “Sorry; nothing we can do.”
Well, fool me once: shame on me. Fool me twice: shame on you, Walmart. Isn’t it enough you big-box stores put little family retailers – “Mom & Pop’s Sponge Emporium” and “Golf Tees R Us” to name a few – out of business? You gotta pick on destitute roofers?
Now that I’ve cooled off, I call your attention to a PSA from Hints from Heloise. Ol’ “Hell on Wheels” as I lovingly call her, reminds me that November is “Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month.” She lists advantages of senior adoptions, though as a veteran of many elderly rescues, I muse, “Tell me something I don’t know.”
I wholeheartedly concur, they’re the most gracious animals to ever cross a threshold, and “an older pet is calmer, usually housebroken and just looking for a warm lap to snuggle into.” You ain’t just whistlin’ Dixie, sister. Let me tell you about a certain warm lap. My 14-year-old godsend, Ginger, was 10 when I agreed to foster her from Kathy McDonald of 3 Dog Rescue, who said Ginger was too traumatized for a night at a boarding facility. We met at Tractor Supply for the exchange, and this “traumatized” girl greeted me briefly before sprinting to my open back door to settle onto the seat.
That night we’re watching TV from opposite ends of the couch. I’m kind of sizing up Ginger, when as if on cue, she stood without breaking eye contact and plopped herself onto my warm lap like she’d been shot. Her paws pointing upward, her head tucked tightly under my chin, she lay motionless. I was so giddily shocked, I took my first-ever selfies as she remained in that position for the longest time. She hasn’t done it since, at least not so dramatically, so I think she was marking her territory, lying directly over my heart.
Four years later, she’s dug so deeply into my heart, no bypass could ever separate her. I’ve honestly not seen one negative to this perfect gal – right down to how she takes treats and even peanut butter from my hand so softly it’s indistinguishable. Every senior dog I’ve ever adopted has been similarly – maybe not as perfectly so – gratefully loving.
Ginger snoring next to me right now as I write is what I’m thankful for this holiday. She’s a treasure that makes isolation a pleasure. Puppies are adorable; restorable, older dogs are incomparable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.