There is a very good reason businesses in Cody, especially in the travel and entertainment industries are having trouble finding employees.
It costs more to live here than businesses can afford to pay employees.
The fact that unemployment in Park County was only 3% in August, plus the fact there were 280 fewer workers in the county than there were in July points out the obvious.
People who need to work to live here, but don’t have the marketable skills for one of Park County’s higher paying jobs, simply can’t afford housing here and they are moving away.
The need for employees has pressured businesses in the county to increase wages dramatically, but it still isn’t enough.
That translates into Cody desperately needing affordable housing.
Cody has always been a very desirable place to live. Since the pandemic, its desirability is increasing even more. Hence, the people who have the financial means are willing to pay the higher housing costs.
This is a similar situation to what has been going on in Jackson, Bozeman and Boulder, Colo., and other desirable places for years.
Forward Cody and James Klessens, president and CEO of that organization, recently began forming a task force to work on ways to provide affordable housing. We wish them success.
The Cody Housing Network and its volunteer board of directors including Cody Mayor Matt Hall, Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield, Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan, former bank CEO Doug Weedin and State Rep. Sandy Newsome will begin to address the issues of low-income housing, seasonal workforce housing and other housing issues.
Without affordable housing, the success of the businesses Forward Cody recruits will be in jeopardy.
The lack of affordable housing is a major problem.
It does mean, however, that Cody is a very desirable place to live.
(1) comment
Having Forward Cody work on "creating" any kind of housing is akin to having them rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic....
Having Forward Cody "trying to find a solution" will only result in more failures. Namely, more VACANT buildings in the town of Cody.
