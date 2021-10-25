As the COVID-19 delta variant has a greater effect on children, one questions loomed in recent weeks with Halloween approaching: Is it safe to go trick-or-treating this year?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the answer is yes.
Recently Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, announced it would be largely safe for children to participate in trick-or-treating in 2021. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said something similar in a recent interview.
“I certainly hope so,” she said. “If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely.”
The CDC encourages parents and kids to still “limit crowds,” and be choosy over what activities they take part in. In Cody there is a wide variety to choose from as celebrations are largely back to normal.
The Pumpkin Plunge and Halloween Putt Putt already took place and later this week the Halloween Carnival will be happening at the Rec Center. Riley Arena is also holding a Halloween skate party and the Eagles Haunted House is a go. The celebrations conclude with trick-or-treating downtown on Saturday afternoon.
We hope everyone enjoys these events, but precautions should still be taken.
Trick-or-treaters are advised to wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer after touching objects and wash their hands as soon as they get home.
The CDC also advises that adults handing out candy take precautions to make trick-or-treat safer during the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Recommendations include:
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters
• Hand out treats outdoors
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take
• Wash hands before handing out treats
• Wear a mask.
Halloween is a holiday many children love. We’re happy they get to enjoy it and we encourage everyone to do so safely.
