I’m again struggling to string together lucid thoughts into one harmonious product, so I’m probably better off with the ol’ hit and run – just strike hard and don’t hang around. Like a guy said to me once when I was too high to find my chair: “Doug, sit or get off the pot.” Well, I did and haven’t smoked weed again to this day. So on to my collection of disjointed (see what I did there?) thoughts …

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.