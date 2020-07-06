As much as we’d like to forget about it and just go back to normal, COVID-19 isn’t just going away.
If fact it’s been getting worse in recent weeks.
Park County, which for three months had just two cases, has seen a surge in recent weeks, with 53 active confirmed cases and eight probable cases as of Monday morning. We have a total of 60 confirmed cases, which is concerning.
As the state continues to grapple with a spike in coronavirus cases, three broad public health orders that were set to expire last week were extended, with no changes, through mid-July. The extended orders still allow for opened businesses, large outdoor gatherings and indoor gatherings of up to 250, all of which are permissible under certain circumstances.
It’s the first time in six weeks the orders have been extended without being loosened.
“It is clear from the recent increase in cases statewide that the dual threat of COVID-19 to both the health of our citizens and the health of our economy is not going away,” Gov. Gordon said in a statement. “No one wants to see the progress we have made vanish, but that requires each of us to make a concerted effort to slow the spread of the virus.”
However you feel about the government’s response since the start of the pandemic and the broad restrictions put on businesses and individual freedom, coronavirus isn’t a hoax. It’s a real, contagious illness for which there is no vaccine and no proven treatment.
It is up to all of us to check our own behavior and to take responsibility for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.