To the editor:
In his column, “Tracks, Trails, and Tidbits,” Bob Meinecke seems to have become obsessed with upholding the banner of the “working class” in regard to ethical outdoor behavior. At what salary level does one obtain “upper class” status? Does the fact that a person receives pleasure in not killing every fish they catch make them an elitist, a threat to the common man? Such reasoning is detrimental to preserving and passing on the legacy of wise use of our natural resources. It divides people who should be united in their desire for healthy fish and wildlife populations and the habitat that supports them.
Instead of advancing the concept of class warfare, Mr. Meinecke could better utilize his association with the Cody Enterprise (Editor’s note: Meinecke is a weekly columnist, not a staff member) to recognize the efforts of individuals and organizations in our community that are striving to preserve, protect and promote the wise use our natural resources in a time of rising population and declining habitat. He should take a stand against the abuses of the “no class” segment of our society that care for nothing but their own selfish desires. Surely I am not the only one to observe unethical outdoor behavior. How about some mention of the grandpa who takes a half dozen kids fishing with only one rod that he uses to fill several limits of trout, the guy that fills his spouse’s or friend’s limit while they sit in the truck reading, the folks that snag trout with treble hooks during spawning season, or the family that empties their freezer of last year’s catch into the trash prior to the new fishing season?
These actions aren’t “working class” or “high class”; they are “no class” and are issues that should be condemned in an outdoor column rather than the style of rod a person uses or the price of the vehicle they drive.
(s) bill tabacinski
Cody
