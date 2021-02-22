To the editor:
Recently my 71-year-old sister and I braved the snow and bitter cold to go to the Cody Auditorium and get her COVID-19 injection.
I want to say thank you to all of the Park County Public Health personnel that came out on this miserable day and put on this vaccination clinic. They were all professional, efficient, friendly and helpful.
My sister is recovering from a stroke and uses a walker to get around. They let me do the walking to get her signed in and approved and then made it easy for her to get the injection. Thank you all for a job well done.
(s) patricia brookman
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.