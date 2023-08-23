Imagine the consternation of my many Facebook friends who bore witness to my extraordinary business accomplishments of late. Had you told me a year ago I’d be a wildly successful cryptocurrency marketer, I’d have said you were plum loco. My finances belonged in a dusty crypt since they were dead.
It seemed to have happened overnight. As my Facebook bio attests, I work at Best Crypto Base, where I’m a “Professional Forex/Binary. Account manager/ Financial Markets Analyst and Crypto Investor.” As a result of my shrewd investment instincts, a few weeks ago I announced purchase of a huge RV, testifying how it’s been a dream of me and my family to travel the country in style.
Listen to what some of my clients had to say: Mark James is seen along with his beaming wife, holding a big sign saying, “Investing has been really easy and profitable with your platform. THANK YOU DOUG BLOUGH!”
Theresa and Keith are pictured kissing on a fancy new boat, holding a sign shouting: “THANK YOU DOUG BLOUGH! $443,000 made from Crypto. Your platform rocks!”
They’re only two of the many joyous testimonials on my Facebook page and most recently on Aug. 15, this update: “Congratulations to me! Today marks a monumental milestone in my life’s journey. With great joy and great sense of purpose I’m soon to be the proud owner of the medical ambulance below. I just made a down payment; ready to embark on a noble mission to save lives. It is through the remarkable opportunities presented by my involvement in the Crypto world, particularly as an investor ...”
Well sure, I’d like to save someone’s life; it’s on my bucket list of things to do. But as I said on a self-defense post, “I know about as much about cryptocurrency as I do about personal hygiene. I drive a ’97 Ford F-150 and my only goal is for one of my Social Security checks to stretch an entire month. I have no platform; I’ve been HACKED I tell ya!”
Since I hadn’t been on Facebook in over a year, I had to be told by curious, confused onlookers that I was now a crypto millionaire soon to be traveling across this great land. I logged on and was greeted with countless messages – some sincere, “Nice RV; congrats,” and others akin to, “Quit blowing smoke, ya broke wannabe.”
Spooking me considerably further was a phone call from my old Pa. best bud Sam Rullo informing me he’d asked my hacker, “If this is really Doug, what was my nickname in high school?” His (supposedly my) answer chilled us to the bone: ...“I’m surprised you have to ask, Whop.”
Yikes! That was indeed Sam’s nickname in a select group of his homeboys back in the day. Now I was a-scared. I expected a phone call shrieking, “The hack is coming from inside the house! Get out!”
Long ending short, it took my whiz nephew Rusty two long sessions to rid me of this evil and restore my account back to my own hands. Goodbye RV; Hello collection agencies. I’m nobody again and loving every second of it.
