Stop me if you’ve heard this one.
When I began writing this Halloween special, I was struck by a sense of deja vu. If you’re unfamiliar, deja vu is French for “Ain’t I done this before?” But my panel of column experts tells me it doesn’t ring a bell, so hopefully it’s news to you too.
The old PA homestead we Blough tadpoles grew up in was Halloweenish spooky by its very nature. Long before I came out of the birth canal demanding, “Who’s in charge here?” Dad bought the one-room dwelling – ironically known as the “Old Blough Schoolhouse” – for about what you’d now pay for a throwrug.
I don’t know if there was once a schoolteacher axed to death there or what, but there were strange goings-on in the bat-infested attic, The old graveyard a couple hundred yards up the fenceline bordering Lemon Hollsopple’s cow pasture only added to the creepy sounds of a groaning old building heated by a coal furnace.
Much thanks to my industrious brother Paul, the little shack was gradually over the years added onto, taking on the appearance of a sizable country home. A functional bathroom appeared during my little brat years, rendering the backyard outhouse unemployable.
Fast forward to when I was 19 and came back home from a Cody summer when the movie “The Exorcist” was all the buzz. That’s the age my mind started playing tricks, and in a highly fragile state of mind went to see the movie. Growing up in a fire-and-brimstone church, I had a profound reaction, sleeping very briefly that night waiting for my bed to start hopping around.
With my bedroom next to my sisters Wanda and Joy, it wasn’t lost on me that little sister Joy had been experimenting with the Ouija board with Alice, a close friend of older sister Wanda. Alice was wearing heavy-makeup – Goth before Goth was even a thing. When she’d visit and Wanda wasn’t home, she’d either sneak to my room to make out, or play the Ouija board with Joy, who swore the indicator moved effortlessly to answer questions.
My sisters had a cheap guitar in their room and one night after an Alice visit, Wanda was awakened by the strumming of that guitar and she growled at Joy to knock it off so she could sleep. When it continued, she turned on the lamp to see the guitar resting against the wall at its usual place and Joy nowhere in sight. She fled to the other side of the house and found Joy sitting alone in the kitchen drinking coffee, apparently petrified that the guitar was playing by itself.
The next day, Dad threw that devil board into the furnace and we all heard the anguished moan from amidst the flames, screaming “Get OUT! The wiring in this place doesn’t meet code!”
DISCLAIMER: Everything you just read is true, right up until the part about the voice in the furnace. I love mixing horror with humor and as a writer, I’m allowed.
Seriously though, have fun this Halloween, but don’t go opening any portals to hell with eerie experiments. You won’t like your sister when she’s possessed by the devil.
