Artist Pablo Picasso once said, “Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone.”
And like many artists, composers or writers, Picasso left some works unfinished.
In fact, within the world of art, music and literature, leaving a work incomplete isn’t as rare as I thought – and the reasons why make for some good stories.
I started down this road when I read about British music professor Timothy Jones. He’s spent the last 10 years immersed in an incredible project: tackling the unfinished works of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791).
Yes, that Mozart.
Jones freely admits he might have been a little presumptuous.
Numerous media sources carried the March 26 story about Jones, a teacher at London’s Royal Academy of Music. He recently released an album of the Mozart pieces he finished. “I’m not trying to write fake Mozart, and I’m not trying to sort of put myself on a pedestal next to him,” he said.
The task involved more than a hundred fragments of compositions; I couldn’t imagine ever taking on such a job. After all, in writing about Mozart, fellow composer Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) penned that “posterity will not see such a talent again in 100 years.”
Pretty gutsy, Professor Jones.
In Mozart’s case, he became ill and died within the last few months of 1791. He tried working on some of the works in process but became too weak to continue.
Artist Leonardo DaVinci (1452-1519) left some unfinished works too. The website RealityandMyths.com reports that DaVinci would undertake many projects “and just as quickly lose interest.” Was he, like many of us, easily distracted?
In one case, however, the unfinished work wasn’t DaVinci’s fault. The Duke of Milan asked him to create a mammoth sculpture of a horse and rider to honor the Duke’s father. DaVinci had worked diligently on Gran Cavallo to create the clay model of the horse when war broke out with France. The 100 tons or so of metal purposed for the monument were diverted to the military. Then, the clay model was used for soldiers’ target practice, got a crack and eventually collapsed under the influence of weather RealtyandMyths.com says.
Luckily, artisans in 1999 used DaVinci’s drawings to recreate the sculpture, cast it and install it in Milan.
Gilbert Stuart’s (1755-1828) unfinished portrait of George Washington – the one pictured on the U.S. dollar bill – was purposely left unfinished. Keeping the painting for himself allowed Stuart to create dozens of copies of the portrait, selling them later for $100 each.
One of the most well-known unfinished novels is Charles Dickens’ (1812-1870) “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” The magazine serial had only published six of 12 installments when Dickens died. Literary types through the ages have surmised how the story should end, and like Jones and Mozart, some have even had a go at completing the “who done it” – including one Thomas James who claimed he received the story’s ending through the spirit of Charles Dickens!
So, in the end, is an unfinished piece a sad thing? Not necessarily. I like what nineteenth-century English poet Christina Rossetti wrote on the subject, “Can anything be sadder than work left unfinished? Yes, work never begun.”
