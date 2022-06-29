To the editor:
We just want to give a shout-out and kudos to Rocky Mountain Power and their repair/lineman crews.
We’ve had a recurring electrical issue that always seems to cause problems on Sundays, holidays, foul weather, in the dark of night, or all of the above in combination. The crews have repaired things in all of these with no complaining.
We can’t thank them enough and wish we knew all their names personally. So to Tim and the rest of the crew, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for always being there when you’re needed, night or day, rain or shine, you are all appreciated.
(s) mike & connie sondeno
Cody
