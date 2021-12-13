One of the most magical days of the holiday season may at first glance appear to be a celebration of the commercialization of Christmas.
It’s a scene bordering on chaos as children, uniformed officers and Walmart employees scrambled through aisles with carts often brimming with toys and other items.
But Shop with a Cop is a scene that we believe should warm the hearts of everyone who sees it. It’s a celebration of how a community can come together to provide an incredible Christmas for families who may not have the means to put much under the tree.
And for people who worry about what our children are learning and their impact on the future, it’s often a scene of children putting other members of their family’s first.
I’d say that’s a very positive vision of the future and something that should make us proud of the children we are raising.
This event should also make us proud of the businesses that support it with everything from monetary donations to pizza, not to mention the use of a store to do some dream shopping in. It’s good to see businesses, both local and corporate, step up to assist in making events like this possible.
And, of course, this event shines a positive light on our local law enforcement agencies. In an era when in many parts of the country communities and law enforcement are separated by distrust and frustration, here we see mutual respect. Those at Walmart at the same time could see officers helping children find the perfect toys, maybe helping size a blaze orange sweatshirt to assist a boy buying for his father, or watch as a deputy makes two girls from Meeteetse laugh.
So, to all of those who make this event possible year after year, we say thank you.
